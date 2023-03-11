Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Expands By 165.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

SOBKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 58,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,134. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.