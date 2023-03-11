Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 37.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.50 ($25.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

