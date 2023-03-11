Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases By 146.4%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 15,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,876. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Get Sonova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.