Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Drops By 30.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Spectris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $41.74 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 3,300 ($39.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.28) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.