Short Interest in Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Grows By 367.0%

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 367.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

