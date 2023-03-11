Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Increases By 37.5%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,226.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Price Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $45.81 on Friday. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

About Square Enix

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $653.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.