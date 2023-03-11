Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Increases By 63.0%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 143,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCM shares. Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 261,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 216,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,998. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 216.22%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

