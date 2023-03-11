Short Interest in Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Grows By 882.4%

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 882.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategic Asset Leasing Stock Down 14.3 %

Strategic Asset Leasing stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,741. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile

