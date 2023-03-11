Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Grows By 255.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 55,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUJHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

About Subaru

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Subaru by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

