Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Grows By 255.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Subaru Stock Performance
FUJHY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 55,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FUJHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.
