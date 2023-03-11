Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 331.4%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 331.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 93,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.