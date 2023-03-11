Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TBLMY opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tiger Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

