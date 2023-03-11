Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 298.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 167,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.