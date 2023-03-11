Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Drops By 84.6%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.