Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Drops By 84.6%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CBH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.67.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
