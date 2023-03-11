Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 1,210.1%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 1,210.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,325. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

