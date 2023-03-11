Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAWF opened at $155.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.94. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $162.15.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

