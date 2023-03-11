Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 222.6% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 20,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,482. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

