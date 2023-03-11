Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 718 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.