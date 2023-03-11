Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $36,000 in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

