Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.