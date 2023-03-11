Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.