Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

