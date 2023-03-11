Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.