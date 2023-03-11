Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10.

