Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Holdings Raised by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 0.9% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $68,393,000. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 450,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,193. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.