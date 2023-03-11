Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 10,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,455. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.