Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SLVTF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

