Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 966.7% in February

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

