Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.58% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

