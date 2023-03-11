SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 228,470 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 228,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $3,276,259.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,345,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,758,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.