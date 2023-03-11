SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 228,470 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 228,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $3,276,259.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,345,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,758,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

