Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 1,286.5% in February

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 1,286.5% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Slam by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

