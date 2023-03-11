SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Down 2%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

