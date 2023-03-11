Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.