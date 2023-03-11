Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.24. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

