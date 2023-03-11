Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
SNMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snam from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.25 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Snam Stock Performance
Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.