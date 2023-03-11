Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

