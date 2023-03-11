Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.88% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $423,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SLAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.