Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
SCGLY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
