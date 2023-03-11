Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

SCKT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

