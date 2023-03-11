SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos Buys 109,653 Shares

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos purchased 109,653 shares of SOCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$26,316.72 ($17,662.23).
Thomas (Tom) Stianos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Thomas (Tom) Stianos acquired 51,666 shares of SOCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,658.17 ($8,495.42).
