Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

