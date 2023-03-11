Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.66. 16,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 6,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.61.

About Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. SDEF was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.