Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 3.5%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. 115,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 184,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.