Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 8.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

