Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

