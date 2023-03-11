Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.94 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.