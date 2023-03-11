Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

