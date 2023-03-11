Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

HDV stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.