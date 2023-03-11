Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 26,981 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

