Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

