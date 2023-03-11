SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 777,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 458,953 shares.The stock last traded at $18.43 and had previously closed at $18.38.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,437,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,596,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.