SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

