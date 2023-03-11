SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,584,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 1,567,830 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $46.01.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

